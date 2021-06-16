SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It's been quite the journey for Sedro-Woolley High School girls' wrestler Sam Meyer.
Yet throughout a wrestling career that included having to navigate COVID-19 safety protocols, a concussion and other personal challenges, she persevered to twice qualify for the state tournament and is this season's high school team captain.
Meyer's wrestling journey will continue as she recently committed to wrestle at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
"I'm really excited," Meyer said. "It's close to home and I have family there (Moses Lake). Big Bend recruited me and it's the place for me to be."
Meyer was impressed with the Vikings coaching staff as well as her future teammates.
"The coach was super nice, and so were all the girls," she said.
Meyer's ability to toggle between the 170- and 190-pound weight classifications made her special to the Cubs. Coach Barb Morgan said she could put Meyer in the lineup where she was needed.
A well-rounded athlete, Meyer has participated in numerous sports including soccer, volleyball, basketball, tennis and trap shooting.
It was on the basketball court where Morgan first saw Meyer.
"She is one of the rare wrestlers I started to recruit out of elementary school," Morgan said. "I saw a real drive in her, a want to go after things. She likes to play rough and play hard no matter the sport, and those are real attributes for a wrestler."
Morgan was a bit worried about Meyer wrestling once she reached middle school, seeing as how she would be pitted against boys.
"She just jumped right in there with the boys," Morgan said. "She worked hard and stuck with it."
Meyer plans on eventually becoming a firefighter/paramedic.
"They don't have a firefighting or paramedic program there, but that's OK," she said of Big Bend. "After two years, I'll have plenty of options."
