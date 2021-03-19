SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kaden Plymale's final prep football season for Sedro-Woolley High School ended early because of injury, but he will look to pick up where he left off next fall.
Plymale signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to play football at Clarke University located in Dubuque, Iowa, where he plans to study psychology.
Plymale, who was the Cubs' starting quarterback before he was injured in Sedro-Woolley's second game of the season, found the school on social media.
"I saw them on Twitter, sent a video and they offered me a chance to come and play," Plymale said. "The coaches liked me as an athlete and as a player."
So what does he know about Iowa?
"Well, not much," he said. "It's close to the Mississippi River. I really liked the look (virtually) of campus, and they have new facilities."
Clarke University plays in the NAIA's Heart of America Athletic Conference. The university recently finished upgrades to its football facilities, including putting in 80,000 square feet of synthetic turf on its game field as well as a new practice field.
The Pride relies heavily on the pass as part of its spread offense.
"I plan on playing quarterback, so that's fine with me," Plymale said. "I am looking forward to it."
Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said Plymale showed plenty of talent and and potential while under center for the Cubs.
"He had a great last season he played," Lee said of the fall 2019 in which Plymale threw for a Skagit County-leading 1,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. "Unfortunately, we lost him early this season to injury.
"He put in more time than anybody during the off season. It was all in terms of him getting better and polishing his craft."
Lee said Plymale has a strong arm, but will have to work on reading defenses, saying playing at the college level requires a big adjustment.
"The one thing you can't teach is arm strength, and Kaden has that," Lee said.
