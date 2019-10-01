SEDRO-WOOLLEY — If a large earthquake shook Sedro-Woolley, how would city staff respond?
Representatives of each city department came together Monday to test their knowledge of emergency response procedures and to put new skills into practice.
Working under the scenario that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake centered on Lake Cavanaugh shook the area at 9 a.m., staff shut down City Hall and opened an emergency operations center inside.
Teams dedicated to operations, logistics, finance and other areas communicated with outside teams including police, fire and public works staff patrolling the city. Throughout the morning, reports came in of collapsed buildings, destroyed roads, and gas and water leaks.
The exercise followed a smaller one held a few weeks earlier.
“When we did the tabletop it seemed pretty straightforward, but when you’re actually doing it, it’s much more complicated to coordinate everything,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said.
Sedro-Woolley City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg said establishing an emergency operations center with about 20 people involved was a first for the city, as was delving into a realistic look at an earthquake scenario.
The last time the city launched an emergency response was when the Skagit River flooded in 2006. Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Dean Klinger said an exercise such as Monday’s has long been needed, and he was glad to see how it played out.
“As we continue to do this it will get easier, it will get better,” he said. “Eventually it will be like a smooth-sailing ship.”
Carole Knipper, the city’s new public information officer, said when staff unfamiliar with emergency response felt panic or uncertainty, Klinger, Police Chief Lin Tucker and their staffs provided direction and reassurance.
Johnson said the city was inspired to organize the exercise after participating in an active shooter drill held earlier this year by the Sedro-Woolley School District.
When it comes to possible natural disasters, she said the city chose to focus first on an earthquake because of activity seen along the West Coast, as well as increasing awareness of the potential for a major Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake in the area.
The effects of a major earthquake would be felt longer than Monday’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. drill. During such an incident the city’s emergency response will be focused on situations such as collapsed buildings and destroyed roads rather than on organizing aid for residents.
“Residents do need to think ahead and be prepared and know that they may have to go a day or a couple of days without any help,” Johnson said. “Whatever they can do to take care of their families and their neighbors is great to plan for.”
The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management encourages residents to keep emergency preparedness kits in their homes and vehicles.
During Monday’s exercise, Johnson recommended city staff keep emergency kits at work, and Berg said the city plans to add to its kits.
Among other ideas that came out of the exercise are purchasing colored vests to differentiate one team from another, framing large maps behind glass that can be drawn on during an emergency, having laptops handy, and making sure there are printed forms in case power or the internet go down.
The day’s exercise also highlighted the need for additional information, from updating lists of emergency contacts to creating new checklists, such as what city infrastructure should be checked following an incident.
“Clearly we’ve got much to learn ... but I feel we’ve made a lot of progress,” Berg said.
