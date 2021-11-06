SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northern State Hospital Cemetery has received some needed protection from vandals with the recent installation of new fencing, a parking lot gate and lighting.
The $56,015 project was paid for with a $24,428 Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant from the state Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation and other state funding.
“When the city assumed ownership of that property back in 2018, the state gave the city basically seed money to help with ongoing maintenance in the amount of about $55,000,” said Sedro-Woolley Parks Department Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina. “That money was just sitting in the cemetery endowment fund and so that’s how we made up the difference.”
The cemetery’s parking lot — routinely damaged by vehicles driven wildly by vandals — now has improved drainage, gravel, lighting and a locking entry gate.
“The light will be a big help,” Salseina said. “Just good improvements all the way around.”
Not only had the parking lot often been damaged by vandals, but so was a brick memorial that became no longer structurally sound.
The decision was made by the city to remove the memorial and put a picnic table in its place. The plaque from the memorial that honors the 1,487 Northern State Hospital patients interred in the cemetery will eventually be reinstalled on a smaller, pedestal-type structure.
The perimeter of the cemetery has new chain-link fencing.
Salseina said it’s now just a matter of getting the logistics worked out to get the gate opened in the morning and closed in the evening. Currently, the gate is closed and locked.
“Other than that, it’s pretty much done,” he said of the project. “The contractor did a fantastic job and my crew went in and did some drainage improvements in the parking lot’s lower corner.
“We still have some things we want to do, but those remain a ways off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.