SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Yes, there are books in the new Sedro-Woolley Library.
No, you can’t go inside to check them out. Not yet anyway.
“Well, we still have a few punch list items that I expect to continue into early April,” said Sedro-Woolley Library Director Jeanne Williams. “That includes our shelving. We still have shelving being built.”
Such work is one hurdle to the library being able to open its doors. The other is COVID-19 pandemic-related protocols that will need to be in place before the library is allowed to open.
“When the guidance comes out for libraries, we have to make sure our mitigation and safety plans all fit that guidance,” Williams said.
In the meantime, the library continues to offer curbside pickup, and its book drop is open.
Patrons can visit the library’s website, fill out a form and employees will locate the items selected, put them in a bag and await the person’s arrival.
That effort, however, comes with its own logistical hurdles.
“Honestly, curbside services are extremely labor intensive,” Williams said.
And she expects to see a time when both indoor and outdoor services may collide.
“There’s just a lot of things about having both curbside and regular public services that is pretty hard,” Williams said. “It will be difficult. We have to contend with how do we handle curbside, do we keep doing curbside?
“In May, June and even July, we will still probably have vulnerable population who won’t be totally comfortable and would rather have us run things out to their cars. We have to figure out how to make all that work.”
