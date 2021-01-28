SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It’s not quite ready for books, but the new Sedro-Woolley Library is getting close.
The outside of the new building at 100 W. State St. is nearly complete and an interior punch list includes some mechanical and electrical work, as well as hooking up to the internet and installing furniture.
“We are hopeful we will be able to begin to move in by mid-February,” Library Director Jeanne Williams said. “Due to COVID delays, there were some mechanical items that we just can’t get certificate of occupancy without, so we are still waiting on some of those things to come in and be installed.”
The 11,000-square-foot, $8 million building is the latest step in the 2017 merger of the Sedro-Woolley Public Library and the Central Skagit Library.
While the city library once served only those who lived within city limits, the Central Skagit Library served those who lived within the Sedro-Woolley School District but outside of Sedro-Woolley, Lyman and Hamilton.
The pandemic certainly slowed construction of the new library.
“Things were really on schedule until the COVID shutdown,” Williams said. “We were hoping to be finished by the end of 2020, but with the delays it just slowed it all down.”
Delays were caused by COVID-19 shutdowns to the construction industry as well as supply chain interruptions for materials such as glass and cedar.
Williams said some things now really hinge on the unknown.
“There is fiber optics to the building, however, our internet service provider can’t light it up until we become a part of SkagitNet, the Port of Skagit fiber network,” Williams said. “And they are still working on that network, so we are hoping the timing of getting our internet service will coincide with our move date.”
Once the library is given permission to occupy the building, it will take about two weeks to move in. During that time, due dates for library materials will be extended.
The internet at the new library will be a definite upgrade.
“We are excited about that because we are going to be part of a fiber network, we will be able to offer one gigabit speed in upload and download to our patrons,” Williams said.
The current network works at 150 megabits per second.
“It’s going to be a vastly different experience,” Williams said. “And we will only have to use a very small part to run our internal servers. Most of that bandwidth will go to patrons.”
Once the library’s collections, equipment and supplies are moved into the new building and the internet network is functional, curbside services will resume.
Opening the building to the public, however, will depend on the Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan. Once the four-county region reaches Phase 2, the library will be open at 25% capacity with time constraints on patrons in place.
While electronic platforms, databases and e-books have thrived during the pandemic, those without the ability to use those options have made the best of the situation.
“For those patrons who rely on curbside, who don’t have access, it’s a lifeline,” Williams said.
Williams said she likely won’t be able to breathe a sigh of relief until books are on the library shelves.
“When the community can come in and experience it themselves, that’s when I will celebrate,” she said. “It’s going to be kind of a bummer opening a building during COVID restrictions. There won’t be a big grand opening until much later.”
