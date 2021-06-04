SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Library swung open its doors to the public Tuesday.
“We are so excited this day is finally here,” Library Director Jeanne Williams said. “The first few days have been really smooth. The first day, we had about 175 people.
“Folks seem to be thrilled with the new facility, just how open and how much natural light there is. It’s just really light and airy.”
Patrons are asked to wear masks if not vaccinated against COVID-19, and due to occupancy restrictions stays are limited to 30 minutes.
Meeting rooms are currently unavailable, but that may change when pandemic-related restrictions are modified or lifted altogether.
Computers are currently available on a limited basis.
“It’s great to have people back in the new building,” Williams said. “It just hasn’t been as fulfilling as librarians to only provide curbside services. It’s a much nicer day when people are coming inside and seeing this beautiful facility and you get to interact and help people one on one.”
Just how important was it for avid readers to finally get inside the shiny, new library?
Important enough that siblings Samantha and Douglas Fraser — a seventh-grader at Cascade Middle School and a fourth-grader at Clear Lake Elementary School — were willing to do extra chores on their family’s farm to have the opportunity to venture inside.
“This is way better than the old library,” said a wide-eyed Douglas. “Much, much better. I’m a big reader. I like comic books and chapter books with some pictures. I can’t wait to come back here again.”
His sister agreed.
“This library is awesome,” Samantha said in a hushed tone suitable for libraries. “We have been waiting for so long and to finally get inside, it’s so cool.”
The siblings’ mom, Gina Fraser, was impressed as well.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “It’s so open and I really like raw textures, and there’s a lot of that.
“It’s a great place, and the kids were ecstatic to see the same staff. They were stoked.”
The new library is twice the size of its predecessor — about 11,000 square feet — with its high ceilings as well as rooms large and small.
“We have places to offer our programs now without disturbing patrons,” Williams said. “We didn’t have that before. We have the necessary elbow room to offer those types of services.
“This building is also much more accessible to those with mobility issues. Everything is at grade, there are no stairs to negotiate and doors can open automatically.”
There’s also plenty of room for the library’s collection of about 52,000 items. Easy to read color-coordinated signs inform patrons of sections for specific kinds of books.
Upgrades abound from the internet to the HVAC system. The curb appeal outside combined with the splendid interior allow the library to make a statement.
“This is really about a space for people,” Williams said. “A place for people to come together. Meeting space was really important.”
A spectacular commons, reminiscent of cafe-style setting, greets those entering the library.
For Williams, the library’s opening brings to a close what has been a lengthy journey for the Central Skagit Library District and the city of Sedro-Woolley.
“The library district was created in 2012 by ballot initiative,” Williams said. “It has been a lot of work getting the partnership with the city of Sedro-Woolley and there are so many people who have put so much work into getting where we are today.
“For me, personally, in my career, this is my biggest accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.