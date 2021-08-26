SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The public will get an opportunity to check out the Sedro-Woolley Library at its grand opening Saturday.
Festivities begin at the library plaza at 11:15 a.m. with the raising of the flag by local Boy Scout troops 4067 and 4070. Numerous dignitaries will then step to the podium, after which library tours (masks required) will be given. There will be a string quartet as well as snacks and refreshments.
The library is at 110 W. State St.
"It's going to feel wonderful to finally have this grand opening," Sedro-Woolley Library Director Jeanne Williams said. "Having this take place is a weight off my shoulders, but also, this building is such an asset to this community.
"To be able to highlight it as safely as we can is great. We will be doing as much as we can outside to be as safe as we can. We have a beautiful plaza right out front for this. This will be a great way to move forward."
Those who haven't had the opportunity to venture inside the library will be impressed as they enter the commons area and glimpse the tributes paid to Sedro-Woolley's logging and steel heritages.
The community room can accommodate about 150 people while the conference provides space for 12. There are also rooms committed to computers as well as children and families.
The new library has already proved extremely popular. Since curbside service began in February, 806 library cards have been issued to new patrons and 17,861 have visited the facility. There have been 48,785 books checked out and 3,976 items added to the library's inventory.
This summer, 550 children participated in the library's Summer Reading Program and read a total of 6,500 books. The library also distributed 65,000 Teen Activity Kits.
It has been a challenge getting to this point as the COVID-19 pandemic provided one hurdle after another. The finished product, however, was definitely worth the wait.
"A lot of people have put in a lot of hard work toward this project," Williams said. "We will talk about the partnerships that led to this wonderful facility."
And the city was a major partner in the project.
"Though it feels like it has been a long time in coming, what a way to really crown its success," Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. "What a great success story. And to celebrate the community as well as those who have supported it in such a grand way."
Johnson recalled how then mayor and now state Sen. Keith Wagoner placed her on the board as well as the design committee for the library.
"We were in charge of finding the property and working with the architects," she said. "That all started in 2017.
"Now here we are four years later and look at that beautiful library and the legacy it is going to be for all the generations that come after us. It's one thing to see a design, it's another thing to see it in completion. It's just extraordinary and I am very honored to have been a part of it."
