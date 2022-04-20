...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sedro-Woolley Lions Club members pose with their bench. Front row, left to right: Joe Burns holding Eli Burns, Naomi Burns. Back row, left to right: Carol Torset, Marc Torset, Rose Torset, Lynn Torset and Anne Bain.
Sedro-Woolley Lions Club members pose with their bench. Front row, left to right: Joe Burns holding Eli Burns, Naomi Burns. Back row, left to right: Carol Torset, Marc Torset, Rose Torset, Lynn Torset and Anne Bain.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It took pounds and pounds of soft plastics as well as time and effort, but the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club got its bench.
The club spent months participating in the NexTrex program Bags-to-Benches in which groups collecting at least 500 pounds of eligible plastics in six months were eligible to receive a composite bench to place on public property.
The Sedro-Woolley Lions Club recently installed its bench along the Cascade Trail just west of the intersection of Central Street and Northern Avenue.
"It's a real nice bench," said Carol Torset, Lions Club Zone 2 Chair and Sedro-Woolley club member. "We wanted to have it put somewhere in the city and this is perfect."
It took about 42,500 grocery bags to reach 500 pounds.
"It looks good," said Sedro-Woolley Lions Club member Marc Torset.
Carol Torset said there are no benches along this particular section of the Cascade Trail, which made it the obvious choice.
"There's nothing from here to the church (Central United Methodist on Polte Road) for folks to take a break," she said. "The mayor thought it was a good idea and so we went with it."
Constructed out of Trex material, the green bench is bolted onto a concrete base and now awaits weary trekkers, runners and cyclists in need of rest.
"It's great to have it finally installed," Carol Torset said. "The Lions really do a lot and it was certainly worth all the work, it really was."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.