SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council is accepting applications for an open council seat.
The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Friday with interviews scheduled for Dec. 2.
The application can be found at ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us.
“We have had a lot of interest, but not a lot of applications,” Mayor Julia Johnson said. “We are strongly encouraging people to apply.”
The new council member will fill the at-large position, vacated by council member Jared Couch who is moving outside the city.
Eligible applicants must have continuously resided within city limits for at least one year prior to appointment to the council, and must be a registered voter in Skagit County.
