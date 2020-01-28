SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley is preparing to say goodbye to longtime City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg, who will begin a new job April 1 in Port Townsend.
During the next two months, Berg will work with elected leaders and city staff to wrap up about 14 years of working for the city.
"He has accepted the position as executive director for the Port of Port Townsend," Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. "I'm very grateful to Eron that he is giving time to work through this transition before he takes his position over there."
Berg, who served as mayor of La Conner before becoming a key staff member for Sedro-Woolley, said he's looking forward to his eventual move to another waterfront location.
"Me and my family are very excited about moving to Port Townsend, being closer to the water, and professionally I'm really excited about the new challenges that will come with being a port director," Berg said.
For now, Berg's family will remain at their Sedro-Woolley home, partly so that his children can finish out the school year.
Until they relocate, Berg will stay in his position on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, to which he was elected in November 2016.
"There's a lot going on there and it's a small board, so I definitely want to wrap up some of my work," he said.
When he relocates, Berg will resign from his position with the PUD and as a regional representative with the Cities Insurance Association of Washington.
"It's a little scary of course, and this has been without question my favorite job," Berg said of his time with Sedro-Woolley. "I've really enjoyed the community and the people I've worked with and all the things we have been able to accomplish, so I will miss all of that."
Johnson said because Berg has been involved in the city, with the PUD and with major projects including the development of the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center, he will be missed by many.
"Eron is someone who has been here so long that I think the impact will be felt not just in Sedro-Woolley, but throughout the county," Johnson said. "It's going to be hard to see him go."
Berg said he was hired as the city attorney for Sedro-Woolley in 2006 by Mayor Sharon Dillon.
The following year, when Dillon was elected to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners and City Council Member Mike Anderson was appointed mayor, Berg also became city supervisor.
"It made sense because I had the skill set," said Berg, who had leadership credentials from his time as mayor of La Conner.
Johnson plans to separate the city supervisor position from the city's legal representation. She has offered the supervisor position to a current department director, whose appointment must be confirmed by the City Council.
"Having an inside person promoted and take over the job, and a key staff member ... who is already involved with all of these things and familiar with them, I think really helps with the transition," Berg said.
Berg is looking forward to his new role that is focused on economic development in the marine trades.
"Ports are all about creating good jobs for their communities ... and they generally do that through owning infrastructure that can support jobs," he said, explaining how the Port of Skagit's Bayview Business Park has a trickle-down effect of supporting farmers in the valley. "That's the magic of that role."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.