SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lonnie Palm celebrated the one-year anniversary of his heart transplant on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was diagnosed with heart failure in 2014. The condition causes the heart to gradually slow its contractions, allowing less blood to circulate throughout the body, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Palm’s condition was treatable for a few years, but in 2020 he was hospitalized several times, he said.
In September 2020, doctors told Palm that he needed to get a transplant, so he was put on a list for a new heart.
Soon after, Palm traveled to the University of Washington’s Medical Center where doctors inserted a balloon pump to help his heart pump more blood.
Over a period of eight days, Palm was twice a candidate for a new heart, but neither was a match, he said.
In October 2020, doctors at UW Medical Center took out the balloon pump, replaced it with a mechanical heart pump and sent Palm home.
On the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2020, Palm got a phone call that a new heart was available in Seattle, and it was a match.
Pauline Collins, Palm’s youngest daughter, drove him and his wife to Seattle that night. Palm had to go into the hospital alone due to COVID-19 restrictions.
By 2 in the morning on Dec. 21, Palm was in surgery for his transplant. After about nine hours of surgery, Palm woke up with a new heart.
“My first thought was that ... I’ve got somebody else’s heart,” he said.
Since the transplant, Palm often thinks about his heart donor and the donor’s family, he said.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the donor,” Palm said. “Every time the heart beats.”
Several months ago, Palm wrote a letter to the donor’s family. He sent it to LifeCenter Northwest, a nonprofit that facilitates organ and tissue donations, and helps organ recipients and families of donors communicate with one another, said Jenna Pringle, senior communications specialist for LifeCenter Northwest.
Palm said the donor’s family has not responded yet, but he hopes they do when they are ready.
He wants the family to know that he plans to help others the best he can with his new heart, he said.
In addition to being a husband, father of seven and grandfather of seven, Palm spends his time volunteering.
Palm, who was born and raised in Skagit County, has volunteered at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley for five years and now volunteers at LifeCenter Northwest by promoting organ donations.
The UW Medical Center has connected Palm with organ recipients before and after their transplants.
Palm said he enjoys talking with other organ recipients because he did not have a recipient he could talk to when he was going through the transplant process.
“It helps me as much as it helps them,” he said.
Over the past year, Palm and his wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, he walked Collins down the aisle at her wedding and he was there for the birth of her son.
Palm said he is more emotional now than before the transplant. He shows gratitude for little actions such as having the energy to walk up a flight of stairs.
Collins said her father was shy before the transplant, but now he speaks publicly at events.
Palm speaks at forums about his experience as a heart transplant recipient. His next one will be at LifeCenter Northwest in March.
On Tuesday, Palm spent the anniversary of his transplant in Seattle getting a checkup.
“I just had my first yearly and my doctor was really impressed,” Palm said.
On Wednesday, Palm celebrated by going out to dinner with his family and friends who helped him get through the past few years.
