A 40-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was seriously injured Thursday in a two-car collision in Anacortes.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving west on 32nd Street when he ran a red light at Commercial Avenue, striking another vehicle.
Neither the 32-year-old driver nor the 33-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were injured, the release states.
The Sedro-Woolley man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
