SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson has completed the task of forming an independent salary commission to review and set salaries for the city’s mayor and members of its City Council.
The City Council, which voted in September to establish the commission, recently confirmed the mayor’s appointments to the commission.
The commission will consist of Phil Brockman, retired superintendent of the Sedro-Woolley School District; Tim Lehr, partner in the law firm of Stiles & Lehr; Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center food bank; Fred Osterhaut, owner/manager of Eastwood Plumbing; and Becky Taft, branch manager at Banner Bank.
Though the plan is to have commission members serve six-year terms, the initial members will be appointed to terms of various lengths.
Two will serve for six years, two for five years and one for four years. How long each individual chosen will serve will be determined at the first meeting of the commission, which is scheduled for March.
Johnson believes the commission will take politics out of the process of setting salaries.
“This was important, particularly to Councilman (Glenn) Allen,” she said. “He has put it out there a number of times and we were slowly working on it and it finally came together that the council was comfortable with a salary commission.”
Johnson chose the group from a list of about 12 possible members.
“The reason I chose them is because they all had a multitude of personnel working underneath them,” she said. “They are familiar with budgets, had to deal with fair pay, have good knowledge of how hard people work within given situations and have a good grasp of what is going on with the economy.”
She met with each prospective commission member, explaining the details.
“They have all been informed of the expectations,” Johnson said. “These five were all very willing.”
Sedro-Woolley City Council members last received a pay increase in 2008. They are paid $500 a month.
In April 2019, the City Council voted to increase pay from $500 to $900 a month. Johnson vetoed the increase.
Council members in Mount Vernon and Anacortes are paid $1,200 a month, and those in Burlington $800 a month, though Johnson has said in the past it’s not fair to compare Sedro-Woolley to those cities.
The commission will decide whether increases for the mayor and council members are warranted and what they should be.
“Now we’ll just see how it all plays out,” Johnson said. “This is definitely a positive step and I applaud the council for taking it.”
