The Sedro-Woolley Museum is preparing to launch an exhibit featuring Skagit Speedway.
The exhibit will include two old cars that were once raced at the speedway, and hundreds of photos and brochures, museum board President Dale Robertson said.
As the museum prepares to open the exhibit in May, it is seeking help identifying those who appear in the photos.
Many of the photos are black and white and go back as far as 1954.
"With all these new photos we need the public's help identifying people," Robertson said. "Everyone in these photos could be someone's grandparents."
The photos of Skagit Speedway were found by a museum member who stumbled upon them at a garage sale, he said.
Robertson has been working with the museum since it opened in 1992. He helped set up the museum's current structure, which includes smaller display rooms.
The museum is open noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is a $2.50 suggested donation to enter.
This month, the museum will have a booth at Woodfest on April 23-24 at Sedro-Woolley High School. This booth will feature wood exhibits from the museum, Robertson said.
— Reporter Courtney Gullett: 360-416-2141, cgullett@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Goskagit
