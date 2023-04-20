SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley Planning Director John Coleman will be leaving his position May 5 for a similar position with the city of Anacortes.
Coleman will become director of Anacortes' Planning, Community and Economic Development department.
"I've been here for going on 17 years and I am looking forward to new opportunities and new challenges," Coleman said of his time with the city of Sedro-Woolley.
In Anacortes, Coleman replaces Don Measamer, who retired after 30 years working for the city.
Coleman was originally hired by the city of Sedro-Woolley in 2006 to fill an associate planner position.
Mayor Julia Johnson said the search for Coleman's replacement will begin immediately.
"We are hoping to have the planning director position posted by the end of the week," she said. "We do have an interim in place to temporarily fill Director Coleman’s position. That being said, we are looking forward to working with the next planning and building director when the position is filled."
While Johnson said Coleman's departure was unexpected, she said the city respects his decision.
"He has been wonderful to work with and we have appreciated his knowledge and leadership here in Sedro-Woolley," Johnson said. "Working with the Sedro-Woolley Planning Commission, John brought good policies to the City Council for discussion and consideration.
"He takes his work serious when it comes to building and planning, but also enjoys brainstorming to create ideas that move construction projects forward and to completion. We will miss John but wish him the very best."
