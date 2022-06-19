SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lin Tucker admits that he’s grown tired of wearing uniforms.
He has worn one as a member of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department for 30 years and with the Navy for the seven years before that.
Tucker, the 56-year-old Sedro-Woolley police chief, will hang up his uniform for good when he retires Aug. 31.
“I had about a two-week break between the Navy and coming here to Sedro-Woolley,” Tucker said. “It will be nice to get up every day and not have to put on a uniform. I’ve been doing the same thing for a long time now.”
He will be succeeded by Sedro-Woolley police Lt. Dan MacIlraith, who was sworn in as chief June 8 at a Sedro-Woolley City Council meeting.
Tucker took over as chief when Doug Wood retired in 2014.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Tucker said. “I’ve been able to surround myself with good people and I got hired at a good place ... And every day I have gone to work, it has mattered. To me and to the citizens. We are sworn to serve and that hits me hard.
“Sedro-Woolley has taken good care of me and treated me well my entire career. I have been able to see and do some amazing things. There have been so many wonderful people I have worked and interacted with. The friendships I have developed are going to last long after retirement.”
Tucker gives plenty of credit for his successful career in the Navy and law enforcement to his wife of 36 years, Carla.
“That wonderful women who I married when I was 19. That has been the best decision I ever made,” he said. “She supported me all along. She spent over a year alone while I was deployed in the Navy. She was left at home with a 9-month-old while I was on an aircraft carrier in the Indian Ocean. She spent most of her evenings alone when I started here.”
Becoming chief was not originally part of Tucker’s plan.
“No, never,” he said. “It really takes a couple years just to figure out what the job is. It takes a couple years before you are really comfortable in your own uniform. Me, I just wanted to be a sergeant.”
After serving in the Navy as an electronic technician — including about six years at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island — Tucker and his wife made the decision that when he left the Navy they would relocate to Sedro-Woolley.
Tucker’s original plan had been to work for Boeing after leaving the Navy, but he had a change of heart after working in a reserve capacity with the Island County Sheriff’s Office.
With his career in the Navy winding down in 1992, he asked for and was granted an early release.
A couple weeks later, he was at the police academy with three other cadets planning to join the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
Tucker almost didn’t make the cut. Having to run 1 1/2 miles in 12 minutes, 51 seconds as part of the physical fitness test, Tucker was timed in 12:50.
“All you had to do was make it, that was it,” he said with a laugh. “I just made it. Push-ups, sit-ups, no problem. Getting the run time, that was a bit more of a struggle.”
Tucker found Sedro-Woolley resembled many small towns in the Midwest in which he grew up in and around, brimming with drinking establishments and frequented by hard-working, hard-partying individuals.
“It was kind of wild and crazy days with eight or 10 bars in town with plenty of bar fights and crazy stuff that kept us busy,” he said.
Though there are no longer as many bars in town, that hasn’t necessarily meant things have slowed down.
“Nowadays there are more angry, hard drug-using career criminals,” Tucker said. “It wasn’t like that back when I started. And you add to that all the mandates Washington state has put forth (on police procedures) and it has become hard to navigate many situations.”
Tucker said he learned about the workings of the department from the bottom up, starting out as a patrol officer. He also spent 7 1/2 years as a patrol sergeant on the night shift.
Things have certainly changed during his three decades in the department — some for the better and others for the worse.
“I have seen some things that have hurt my soul,” Tucker said. “But that’s everybody, not just cops. There were times where I wish I didn’t have to know or have to see that.”
Over the years, the equipment Tucker has carried has changed — from holsters, to guns, to flashlights to radios.
“I’ve been putting on 30 pounds of gear for 30 years,” Tucker said. “I’m ready to call it good.”
And now he’ll get to spend more time with his two grandchildren and watch his two children advance in their careers.
“I’ll get to stop by and bug them every day if I want to,” he said.
Tucker is also looking forward to traveling and continuing with his interest in art. Then’s there’s the constant upkeep of his acreage.
“My wife and I are doing some traveling, visiting national parks,” he said. “We just love it. I’ve got a lot to do.
“I’m looking forward to some downtime for awhile and just finding that balance. It’s been a good run, but I am looking forward to turning it over to someone else who is going to serve this community equally as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.