SEDRO-WOOLLEY — COVID-19 and Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay home, stay healthy” order have had an effect on several of Sedro-Woolley’s bigger events.
Sedro-Woolley’s American Legion Post 43 had its National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, canceled.
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, has rescheduled its annual Blast from the Past while canceling WoodFest 2020.
The chamber itself has even closed to the public.
“These are difficult times,” said Pola Kelley, Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Changes and tough decisions had to be made. We just want to keep everyone safe.”
Blast from the Past, originally scheduled for June 5-7 is now Oct. 2-4, while WoodFest had been scheduled for April 25-26.
“It’s our hope that date will be far enough out,” Kelley said of the rescheduled Blast from the Past. “Hopefully by then, everything is back to normal.”
Kelley said there was simply no way to reschedule WoodFest, an annual celebration of student achievements in woodworking.
“With the governor’s orders in place, there is no way we can do it (WoodFest),” Kelley said.
The chamber offices will be staffed one day per week but will remain closed to the public. Kelley said those needing to purchase or renew car tabs can do so online.
Likewise, Skagit Auto Licensing in Burlington is closed to the public — including its drive-up window — though staff are available by phone 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 360-755-0419
Tab renewals need to be done online and all other transactions are available by appointment.
