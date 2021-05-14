SEDRO-WOOLLEY — BNSF Railway will begin driving pilings Monday as part of the Jones Road/John Liner Road connector project.
It's the start of the first of two planned phases of the project that will lead to a new railroad underpass and the eventual closure of the current underpass on Sapp Road.
"BNSF is ready to go," Sedro-Woolley Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said. "It can be noisy and driving the pilings could cause ground vibrations."
Freiberger compared the noise of driving the pilings to the sound of a .30-06 caliber rifle being shot.
Work is expected to be done 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the pilings for the new underpass will be driven 180 feet deep.
BNSF agreed to pay for the pilings, and cover the costs of the design, purchase and installation of the new bridge structure. The new bridge structure will be coming in the next phase when the connector road is built.
Those living in the area who could be affected by the work have been notified by the city.
