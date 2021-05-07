SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the second consecutive year, the Sedro-Woolley Rodeo will not take place.
The decision to cancel the 2021 edition was recently made by the Sedro-Woolley Riding Club Board of Directors.
The club will set its sights on a summer of rodeo-related activities as well as the return of the rodeo in 2022.
“Our situation may not be right, and it may not be fair, but it’s real,” said Rodeo Director Doug Wood.
Sedro-Woolley Riding Club President Kristen Hinton VanValkenburg said the decision was not taken lightly by the board.
“This was an extremely difficult decision to make,” she said. “But based on government regulations and the fact we can’t have a full crowd, in order to recoup our costs, it was an economic decision as well a compliant decision following the governor’s restrictions.
“It was a decision that we had to make when you look at how it would affect the whole of the club.”
Putting on a quality rodeo costs tens of thousands of dollars to attract quality entrants. The Sedro-Woolley Riding Club recoups those costs through sponsorships as well as strong attendance.
In the current phase of the state’s reopening plan, the rodeo would be allowed spectators at 25% capacity, or about 900 people.
“The other huge component is we are jumping up to a larger association, the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association),” VanValkenburg said. “We’ve been kind of at the amateur level, and now we are stepping up to the pros who do this for a living.
“And when you step up to that level and you want to deliver that quality of a show, we want to do it 100%. Nothing less. There is no other option. We want the contestants and the crowds to want to come back to Sedro-Woolley.”
