SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After making an early call to cancel the the Sedro-Woolley Rodeo for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are now bringing it back.
The Sedro-Woolley Riding Club Board of Directors made the decision Wednesday afternoon to hold the rodeo on July 3-4.
"We are so excited," Sedro-Woolley Riding Club President Kristen Hinton VanValkenburg said. "We are really excited and at the same time, a little stressed ... But we knew we had to just go for it."
Tickets will be available only two hours before start time and at the gate. For information go to sedrowoolleyrodeo.com
Club Rodeo Director Doug Wood said when the decision was made to cancel the rodeo it appeared Skagit County would still be in Phase 3 of reopening in early July. That would have meant restrictions on the number of people who could attend.
"That just wouldn't have worked," Wood said.
That all changed May 13 when Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state has a target date for a full reopening of June 30.
The rodeo will follow all necessary state recommendations and guidances in place at that time.
There is a lot of work to be done for an event that usually takes a year to plan.
"I am just trying to wrap my head around all that needs to get done in the next 30 days," VanValkenburg said. "At the same time, we know people are ready to get out."
A major hurdle — securing the necessary livestock for the rodeo — has already been cleared.
Wood was attending the Methow Valley Rodeo in Winthrop this past weekend and was told it wasn't too late to get the livestock.
"Our stock contractors were there, and we've been talking to them and they told me it wasn't too late, that they could still get to Sedro-Woolley and make things happen," Wood said.
Organizers were to hold an online meeting Thursday with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to secure its participation.
The rodeo may be down and dirty, but it will be held.
"If things aren't perfect, that's OK," VanValkenburg said. "It's going to be a mad dash to make sure all our I's are dotted and our T's are crossed. But we are going to get it done."
