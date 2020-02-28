SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Plans are taking shape for the city of Sedro-Woolley’s next major park project.
City staff and representatives from Pacific Landscape Architecture, which was hired to help design the project, showed off the latest drawings Wednesday at an open house for the park that will be built at the entrance of the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center.
The plan is to build several loop trails, four picnic shelters including two with sinks, a restroom, a park caretaker’s residence, and volleyball and basketball courts. A parking lot with 53 spaces will be built along the northwest portion of the property.
“I’m very excited about the Olmsted Park,” City Councilmember Karl de Jong said during a meeting following the open house. “It looks like it’s going to be a fantastic project.”
Sedro-Woolley Public Works Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said he’s most excited that the proposed trail to Thompson Pond will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act access guidelines. There will also be a fishing dock at the pond that conforms to ADA guidelines.
“That will help make this project attractive when we apply for funding,” he said.
The plan is to seek grant funding from the state Recreation and Conservation Office this year to supplement money from city park impact fees and the Port of Skagit. If grant funding is awarded in 2021, construction could be done in 2022.
The city named the 15-acre property Olmsted Park, after the Olmsted family that designed the historic buildings and grounds of the SWIFT Center campus, as well as famous projects including New York’s Central Park and Stanford University, and Sedro-Woolley’s Bingham Park.
“It was a name picked to pay homage to those who originally did the design (at the SWIFT Center) ... to honor them for all the work they did in the area,” Salseina said.
To maintain cohesion with the SWIFT Center, the picnic shelters at Olmsted Park have been designed in the Spanish colonial style, with red roofs and stucco walls.
“It’s built in a different way today, but it should look really similar,” Patricia Lenssen of Pacific Landscape Architecture said.
Picnic shelters are an important element of the design for Olmsted Park because of their popularity at other city parks.
“The design is aimed at taking some of the pressure off of Riverfront Park,” Salseina said, adding that reservations for picnic shelters at the city’s largest park often fill up.
Even though the park’s amenities have yet to be built, the city has seen an uptick in use of the land that will become Olmsted Park, which currently offers a gravel parking area and is open during the day.
“It has definitely picked up,” Salseina said.
Pola Kelley of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce said she’s heard that community members are also frequently walking and bicycling through the SWIFT Center campus, a portion of which opened to the public in October.
Port of Skagit staff attended the city’s open house to answer questions about redevelopment efforts at the SWIFT Center, where the plan is to transform the former Northern State Hospital into a technology research and development center.
“The addition of the park will just continue to bring great developments to the campus,” port Community Outreach Administrator Linda Tyler said. “It’s all coming together.”
City Councilmember Germaine Kornegay said the building of trails also continues between the SWIFT Center and the neighboring Northern State Recreation Area, which is owned by Skagit County. She said trail building has been supported by Skagit Trail Builders, volunteers and a Sedro-Woolley High School club.
