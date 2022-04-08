...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The first meeting of a group formed to review and set salaries for the city of Sedro-Woolley's mayor and council members is in the books.
Members of the salary commission are Phil Brockman, retired superintendent of the Sedro-Woolley School District; Tim Lehr, partner in the law firm of Stiles & Lehr; Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center food bank; Fred Osterhaut, owner/manager of Eastwood Plumbing; and Becky Taft, branch manager at Banner Bank.
The commission members formally introduced themselves at the March 29 meeting before a legal overview was provided by City Attorney Nikki Thompson. Finance Director Debbie Burton then provided commission members with a summation of their duties followed by an overview of the salaries of current City Council members and the mayor.
Commission members requested more information about cities of similar size to Sedro-Woolley, and their pay rates and structures for council members and mayors.
They were also interested in Sedro-Woolley's budget and its history of cost of living adjustments.
"We charged her (Burton) with getting some comparables from other communities," Brockman said. "So she will bring that and a couple other things back to us.
"So we will take a look at that and see about coming up with some recommendations the next time we meet."
Skrinde volunteered to serve as the commission's chair and Brockman as co-chair.
Their terms on the commission be for six years, but their positions as chair and co-chair will be for one year. Brockman will become chair next year.
"It's always an honor to support our community," Brockman said. "As a member of the salary commission, it's an opportunity to give back."
Taft and Lehr will have five-year terms on the commission, and Osterhaut a four-year term.
The commission will next meet at 8 a.m. April 20. It tentatively decided to meet four times a year.
