SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District announced Wednesday plans to return to a hybrid learning model, the last public school district in Skagit County to do so.
The district will bring its kindergarten through second grade students back to campuses on a part-time basis beginning Feb. 1, a news release from the district states.
"There's nothing like in-person school," Superintendent Phil Brockman told the Skagit Valley Herald. "I think we are all finding out that in-person school is important for academics and social-emotional health."
The district's announcement comes about a week after the district's teachers union voted not to return to school campuses until all of its members received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Nobody wants to be back in the classroom more than educators," said a news release sent Tuesday morning from the Washington Education Association on behalf of the Sedro-Woolley Education Association. "But only when it’s safe."
The union took that vote Jan. 14, the release states.
By Tuesday evening, however, the union and the school district had come to a tentative compromise, Sedro-Woolley Education Association President Rebecca Lewis said.
The union certified the agreement Wednesday, she said.
"We're all in this together," Lewis told the Skagit Valley Herald. "All of us are fighting COVID, and we are united."
Current COVID-19 guidance states that schools can now move to hybrid models when new cases are between 50 and 350 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Wednesday's news release said third graders and fourth graders will return to campuses on a part-time basis Feb. 8, and fifth graders and sixth graders on Feb. 16.
As of now, there are no plans to bring older students back to campuses. When that may happen will depend on COVID-19 transmission rates in the county, Brockman said in the news release.
"We know parents want confirmed dates of when students will be back in person," Brockman said in the release. "But until the rate of infection is reduced, we will not be able to announce specific dates."
According to the district, a plan to return seventh and eighth graders will be addressed once transmission rates fall below 275 positive cases per 100,000 residents for five consecutive days.
High schoolers will return once rates fall below 225 positive cases per 100,000 residents.
"With the positive COVID rates trending downward and vaccinations on the horizon ... I feel very hopeful that we'll be able to have all students in school in at least a hybrid-model sooner rather than later," Brockman told the Herald.
After previously moving to and then pulling back from a hybrid model in the fall, the district is the final public school district in Skagit County to announce plans to return students to buildings.
The Anacortes, Concrete, and Conway school districts are already in hybrid-models, meaning students — and teachers — are on campuses at least part of the time.
The Burlington-Edison district plans to bring its youngest learners on a part-time basis Tuesday, the La Conner district on Feb. 1 and the Mount Vernon district on Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.