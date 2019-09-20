The Sedro-Woolley School District is conducting a brief online survey about various options regarding district facilities.
In late August, a 14-person committee comprised mostly of community members outlined options to the school board.
The district is looking at its facilities as more students move into the area.
According to district numbers, over the past five years enrollment has increased by 225 students, with a projected potential of up to about 750 more during the next decade.
English- and Spanish-language surveys are on the district website at swsd.k12.wa.us/Page/4812.
The survey will close Tuesday.
