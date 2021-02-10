SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District announced Wednesday the top seven candidates in its search for a new superintendent.
Overall, 30 people applied to replace Phil Brockman, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The next part of the search process will have each of the seven candidates participate in online interviews Feb. 20 with the Sedro-Woolley School Board. The interviews will be open to the public via Zoom.
The candidates and their interview times are:
8 a.m.: Dana Rosenbach, superintendent, North Mason School District.
9 a.m.: John Hannah, superintendent, Morton School District and principal of Morton High School.
10 a.m.: Ben Ramirez, assistant superintendent, Fife School District.
11 a.m.: Thu Ament, director of K-12 leadership, Tacoma Public School District.
12:30 p.m.: Miriam Mickelson, executive director of teaching and learning services, Snohomish School District.
1:30 p.m.: Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent of business and operations, Mead School District.
2:30 p.m.: Pete Perez, assistant superintendent, teaching and learning, Othello School District.
After the interviews, the school board will narrow the search to three finalists, who will then participate in community forums the following week.
The board is expected to announce a new superintendent Feb. 26.
