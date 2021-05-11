SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District has been awarded a grant it hopes will help close opportunity gaps and advance equity in its schools.
The $20,000 grant from the National Education Association will be utilized by the district’s teachers to study academic, attendance and behavioral data to help determine if and where systemic biases might be impacting the district’s students, according to a news release from the district.
“We believe that we have a duty as public educators to confront systemic racism,” Rebecca Lewis, president of the Sedro-Woolley Education Association, said in the news release. “The money will ensure systemic change in policies and practice and have a huge impact on our students for years to come.”
The grant will also allow for the review of cultural competency and equitable engagement practices for teachers and students, the release said.
More than one in four of the district’s students are students of color, the release states. This grant will provide more financial resources to the district and its teachers to continue the work it is already doing to address issues of equity.
“The joint work around equity is moving our school district forward to better meet students’ needs, especially as it relates to closing achievement and opportunity gaps for our traditionally underserved students,” said Superintendent Phil Brockman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.