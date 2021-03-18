SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Property owners in the Sedro-Woolley School District will see their payments on a school bond go down, thanks to the district's refinancing of a bond used to build the new Cascade Middle School.
The refinance will save property owners about $701,000 in interest over the next nine years, said Brett Greenwood, the district's executive director of business and finance.
A $17-million 30-year bond approved by voters in 2010 for construction the new Cascade Middle School currently costs property owners 49 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
With the refinance, the district was able to lower its interest rate from 4.5% to 1.7%, Greenwood said.
"We thought, now is the time," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.