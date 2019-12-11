SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District will ask voters to approve a $15 million levy to pay for improvements to its schools.
The school board on Monday night unanimously approved sending a six-year capital projects levy to voters in the February special election.
The decision comes after weeks of discussions about how to address space and facility needs in the wake of voters twice rejecting bond proposals that would have allowed the district to rebuild the aging Evergreen Elementary School.
“There’s no fluff in here,” Executive Director of Business and Operations Brett Greenwood said of the levy proposal. “We’re talking structural items for our buildings. This levy is just the bare bones to be weather-tight for our kids.”
Each of the school district’s bond proposals — for $79.5 million in February 2018 and $44.5 million in November 2018 — received about 50% of the vote. Bonds require 60% to pass and levies 50% plus one.
The capital projects levy was one of four options the board considered.
“The mom in me, of course, wants new buildings, and everything brand new and shiny and pretty,” said board President Christina Jepperson. “The taxpayer in me knows that I have friends that would never approve that.”
If the levy is approved, property owners in the district would pay an additional 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“The No. 1 thing is our students go to schools where they’re safe and healthy and they’re learning,” Jepperson said.
The levy would pay for immediate needs, such as a new boiler at the high school and new roofs at many district buildings. The roofs that would be replaced are about 30 years old.
The boiler operates at 20% to 30% efficiency and requires daily maintenance, Greenwood said. The cost to replace it is about $2 million.
“It’s only going to get more expensive,” board member Eric Johnson said. “So I’d rather pay the bill now than wait five years or 10 years or until the emergency happens.”
The levy would also allow the district to add classroom space in the form of portables.
The levy wouldn’t, however, solve the problems at Evergreen Elementary School.
“It’s taking care of the things we have,” board member Brandon Bond said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t need a new Evergreen. I would love to replace Evergreen at today’s cost rather than 5 to 10 years from now. But these are the things we need to take care of now.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.