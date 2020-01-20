SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When it comes to repairing some of its aging facilities, the Sedro-Woolley School District is hoping the third time is the charm.
This week, voters in the district will receive ballots for the Feb. 11 special election, which includes a six-year, $15 million capital projects levy the district hopes will allow it to make much-needed repairs at each of its 10 schools.
“We heard from our voting constituents,” Sedro-Woolley School Board President Christina Jepperson said. “What they really wanted us to do was repair the schools.”
After failing in two attempts to get voters to approve bond proposals — for $79.5 million in February 2018 and for $44.5 million in November 2018 — that would have allowed the district to address its facilities needs, including building a new elementary school, the district is taking a different approach.
“These repairs do not go away,” Superintendent Phil Brockman said. “Maintenance does not go away, it’s like repairs on your home.”
Unlike bond proposals, which require 60% of the vote to pass, levies require 50% plus one.
If approved, property owners in the district would pay an additional 64 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2021, and less in each of the following five years.
For a $300,000 home, that would equate to about $16 a month in 2021, according to the district.
By 2026, when the levy expires, that number would drop to $13.75 a month.
That money would go toward facilities repairs throughout the district, including repairing and replacing heating systems at many of the schools.
“Our facilities need repair, some major maintenance repair,” Brockman said. “We need to fix them.”
If approved, one of the first priorities will be spending about $2 million to replace the high school boiler. Installed in the 1950s, the boiler needs daily maintenance.
“There are rooms (in the high school) that don’t have heat,” Jepperson said. “It leaks. It breaks. The manufacturer doesn’t even make parts for it anymore. We have to do something otherwise kids will be out of heat.”
The district spends about $42,000 a year in parts and employee time to keep the boiler working, Executive Director of Business and Operations Brett Greenwood said.
The levy would also pay to repair parking lots; repair 30-year-old roofs at Clear Lake, Big Lake, Evergreen and Central elementary schools; make State Street High School and Central Elementary School compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and pay for four portables buildings.
“At the same time, we’re looking at enrollment and trying to mitigate enrollment in our classrooms,” Brockman said about the district’s increasing number of students.
Money from the levy will also go toward the district’s portion of a school resource officer, which is to be funded in partnership with the Sedro-Woolley Police Department after voters approved in November a levy to help fund the department.
Passage of the levy is especially important, Jepperson said, because of the district’s loss of timber revenue, as well as increased expenditures for the district in employee health care benefits.
The two amount to at least $3 million a year the district must account for.
“We knew we were going to have a tight budget this year,” Jepperson said. “But when we pretty much lost (that timber) revenue ... we have to pass this levy.”
To make up for the loss in timber revenue, the district on Dec. 27 approved a five-year, $3 million loan.
If the levy doesn’t pass, Jepperson said, the district will be in a tough spot, especially when it comes to paying back that loan.
“If we can’t pass it, first of all we will have to figure out how to make up funds,” she said. “We have no excess funds. It’s a lose-lose situation if we don’t pass this.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.