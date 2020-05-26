Budget challenges have caught up to the Sedro-Woolley School District, forcing it to reduce its teaching staff for the next school year.
The district did not renew the contracts of about 20 provisional teachers, and sent out Reduction in Force notices to two other teachers, Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said.
Among the recent budget challenges faced by the district are an increase in the percentage the district is required to pay in employee benefits, and the cost of special education that falls outside what the state says is basic education and, therefore, will cover.
“Special education, in my mind, is basic education,” Brockman said. “We supplement special education up to $2 million. That’s a huge hit to us.”
The district is also having to come to terms with the loss of millions of dollars in state timber revenue, a loss that required the district in December to take out a five-year, $3 million loan.
Since August, when it approved its last budget, Brockman said the district has been planning for the worst and had started a budget reduction plan.
“We have reduced quite a bit,” he said. “I’m feeling like, because we started early on with the reduction plan, we actually saved quite a few jobs.”
As the district set a reduction plan, it left positions unfilled, eliminated special teaching assignment positions and cut back on programs such as the elementary school music and arts program it started in 2016.
“It was one of our pride and joys,” Brockman said. “Here we are, able to restore music and art in our elementary schools, and now we’re cutting back.”
The district will be able to keep one music teacher who will split time between the district’s seven elementary schools.
“We have great elementary school teachers that value art and music in their classrooms, and I think they’ll pick up some of that,” Brockman said. “We know how valuable it is for our students to have that well-rounded education.”
There is some good news though, Brockman said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left schools closed since the middle of March, the district has been able to save money because some of its non-teaching staff have taken voluntary furloughs, Brockman said.
“That’s helped our bottom line quite a bit,” Brockman said.
The Sedro-Woolley School Board is required to approve a balanced budget by Aug. 31.
