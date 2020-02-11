The aging buildings of the Sedro-Woolley School District are likely to get some of the much needed TLC district officials have long said they need.
With early special election results in Tuesday, 60% of voters in the district are approving a six-year, $15 million capital projects levy that will allow for repairs at each of the district's 10 schools.
The levy is passing 3,176 votes to 2,132.
"This is a win for our students, a win for our teachers and our schools, and honestly our whole community," Sedro-Woolley School Board President Christina Jepperson said.
After failing in two attempts to get voters to approve bond proposals that would have allowed the district to build a new elementary school — one for $79.5 million and one for $44.5 million — Tuesday's results are finally what the district was hoping for, although it had to change tactics to get there.
Bonds require 60% approval for passage, while levies require 50% plus one vote.
The levy will allow the district to repair and replace heating systems, roofs and parking lots.
The district will replace the failing heating system in the high school, and replace the pipes at Evergreen Elementary School so students can have clean drinking water, Jepperson said.
A portion of the money will also go toward funding a school resource officer, which is to be funded in partnership with the Sedro-Woolley Police Department after voters in November approved a public safety levy to help fund the department.
