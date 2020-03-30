The Sedro-Woolley School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County have partnered to provide child care for children whose parents work in fields deemed essential during the state's "stay home, stay healthy" order meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, Mary Purcell Elementary School will be open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — including during spring break — to accommodate pre-approved students in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to a notice from school district Superintendent Phil Brockman.
An online registration form must be completed to participate. Fees range from $25 to $100 per student per week, or $50 to $200 per family, depending on whether the children are enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs.
Ron McHenry, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, said with school and club operations shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to find a way to fill the need for families seeking child care.
"It took us several days to be able to get everything in place to be able to do this," he said. "We needed very separate classroom spaces ... we needed protocols, and now we need to train staff on those protocols."
Drop-off and pick-up times will be assigned and children will be screened for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the school from the Seventh Street portable gate entrance.
Children will be assigned to groups of no more than eight per classroom. Each child will be provided their own space and activity items for the duration of the program.
"We're keeping siblings together and whenever possible employers or like industries together just to mitigate risk of exposure," McHenry said.
McHenry said it can take a full business day to process registrations, because a school nurse is reviewing them before approval.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily. All classrooms will be disinfected daily by school district staff.
For more information: skagitclubs.org.
