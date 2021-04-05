SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Students in the Sedro-Woolley School District wanting to return to full-time in-person learning will get their chance.
The district announced to families Friday the plan to return to in-person learning five days a week starting April 19.
District Superintendent Phil Brockman said it’s all about finishing the school year strong.
“It feels good that we are going to get kids back into school every day,” he said. “Of course, we are going to follow all the safety guidelines and procedures through the (state Department of Health). ... We are excited to be able to bring kids back.”
On April 14, all students will take part in remote learning, allowing staff to further prepare classrooms for the new CDC guideline of 3 feet between students, with the exceptions of choir, band and meals.
With the exception of April 14, from now until April 19 most students will continue to attend school in a hybrid model with one group in schools Monday and Tuesday and the other in schools Thursday and Friday.
“We know we can bring kids back safely, and we know we are going to have to do some modifications around classrooms with desks and 3 feet and eating lunch is an issue, because it’s still 6 feet. Our principals are getting very creative in regard to lunch with classrooms, gymnasiums and scheduling.”
In-person students will still be required to follow safety protocols: wearing masks, practicing regular hand-washing, and keeping social interactions to a minimum.
Staff will still be required to maintain the 6-foot distance between themselves and other staff members and students.
“We will continue to work through it,” Brockman said. “Our teachers association has been great.”
Remote learning will remain an option for those families who do not wish their children to return to in-person instruction.
