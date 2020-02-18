SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has selected Doug Merriman to become its next city supervisor.
Merriman, the city's finance director since May 1, 2018, will assume the role of supervisor in March when longtime City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg departs to begin a job with the Port of Port Townsend.
"I'm excited about it; I think the city has some good projects and it's a good team here, so I'm looking forward to working with everybody and working on things the mayor and City Council have put forward," Merriman said.
Mayor Julia Johnson appointed Merriman to the position and the City Council approved the appointment at its Feb. 12 meeting.
"He's been with us 21 months, he knows our system, he knows our directors, people really like him," Johnson said.
Berg said he also supported the selection of Merriman because of his inside knowledge of the city and his previous experience in government administration. Berg is helping prepare him for his new role.
"He already knows the issues and he already knows the job," Berg said. "It's harder to imagine, for me, a smoother transition."
Merriman said he has about 24 years of experience in municipal finance, including with Sedro-Woolley and Skagit County. He also served as city administrator of Oak Harbor for about 2 1/2 years.
He's ready to move from leading one city department to working with all of them to achieve goals outlined by the city's elected leaders.
"I'll be working a lot more with the mayor and the council, and they have some goals and objectives they've adopted ... so my role is to make sure those goals get accomplished by the city departments," Merriman said.
Unlike Berg, Merriman will not assume a role with the city's legal team. Johnson said that responsibility will go to law firms already with contracts with the city.
Merriman's salary — $12,288 per month — will be the same as what Berg earned but will be up for review during budgeting at the end of the year.
Merriman said among the projects Berg is handing off he's most excited about the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library that is under construction.
"I think that will be a good project and it will be really fun to see that come to fruition," he said.
He's also looking forward to helping Sedro-Woolley continue to transform itself.
"The city itself is right on the edge of a lot of change ... and that's one area I take a particular interest in," Merriman said. "It will be interesting to work with the city to prepare and plan strategically for that type of change."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.