SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Senior Center could use a few more volunteers.
The center is short on help to work in its kitchen and at its front desk, and to serve as drivers in the Meals on Wheels program.
There is one full-time staff member in the kitchen and center Coordinator Ellen Schweigert said she likes to have two or three kitchen helpers every day plus a volunteer to wash dishes. Currently, there are running days when the center has a single helper.
"It puts a burden on all the other volunteers because some of them have to come in multiple times and I really try to schedule them for a single time per week for a four-hour shift because I don't want them to get burnout," Schweigert said.
She said there are a number of reasons for the shortage of volunteers, including people taking summer vacations.
"We always run a little by shy of help in the summer," Schweigert said.
Skagit County Public Health Senior Program Manager Renee Corcoran said of all the county's senior centers, Sedro-Woolley is struggling the most when it comes to volunteers.
She said at the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic there was a massive group of volunteers who came forward to help out.
"But most of them went back to work," Corcoran said. "Or went back to their old activities. But our numbers have not fallen off since COVID for Meals on Wheels (clients)."
Currently, there are 410 Meals on Wheels clients in Skagit County.
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals to homebound seniors. Volunteers must have their own vehicle, but are reimbursed for mileage and receive a free meal.
The duration of a shift can vary depending on the availability of the individual volunteer.
The center added a new volunteer this week, and while Schweigert said it was a start, the need remains.
The center needs three Meals on Wheels delivery drivers each day to cover the three routes.
Often, drivers are used multiple times a week because volunteers are away. Most recently, a driver moved, leaving another hole in the rotation.
"So with that, we now have two openings in our schedule," Schweigert said. "I can use two or three more Meals on Wheels drivers and two or three more kitchen helpers. That would really help the situation."
The center delivers 60 to 75 meals a day.
Fridays are busier than any other day because routes are split in order to deliver frozen meals for the weekends, and there are folks who take delivery only on Fridays.
Combined with those dining at the center, Schweigert estimates the number of meals prepared per day to be about 105.
Lunch is served at the center noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center also has a pair of openings to staff its front desk.
All volunteers must fill out an application from the county, and are subject to a background check.
Corcoran said senior centers throughout the county are always looking for volunteers.
For information, go to skagitcounty.net/Departments/HumanServices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.