SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Camryn Helgeson’s ability to make others smile is destined never to be forgotten.
The Camryn Helgeson Memorial Swing at Sedro-Woolley’s Riverfront Park will certainly bring smiles to the faces of those in wheelchairs, offering them an opportunity to truly swing away.
Operating instructions are located on the swing, and a tutorial is available at facebook.com/CamrynHelgesonMemorialSwing/. The combinations for lock boxes on the swing are 0000.
Helgeson, who was confined to a wheelchair following a traumatic brain injury at birth, died in 2018 at the age of 11.
She left behind parents Rodney and Erica Helgeson of Sedro-Woolley, and sisters Blakely (8) and Miah (4).
The swing is a tribute to the pure joy of life exhibited by its namesake.
“We are really excited to see this project finished,” said Rodney Helgeson. “It’s really sort of surreal. We believe this is something that is going to benefit the community and families with children with special needs.
“That can be pretty isolating and this can be an outlet to get outside and have some fun as a family.”
It truly took a village to complete the project as Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Parks and Recreation Operation Supervisor Nathan Salseina worked closely with the Helgesons.
“Having Cam’s Swing is an honor,” Johnson said. “Sedro-Woolley is a city of innovation and this opportunity to have the first ADA swing of its kind in the state is truly inspirational.
“This is a lasting memory to Camryn and an opportunity to bring joy and smiles to those children and adults who otherwise may never know what it is like to swing. This is a new and inclusive amenity to our community.”
Rodney Helgeson couldn’t say enough about those who made the swing a reality, including the city, the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club and his employer John L. Scott Real Estate.
“If there was ever something we needed, labor or whatever, they (the city) were right there to jump in and provide what we were lacking.
“And the Rotary Club provided a huge donation toward the swing. There were tons of donors and they are all listed on the sign at the park. There was a lot of support for it. We just can’t thank people enough. It was a team effort for sure.”
Dani Baird Russell, a longtime co-worker of Rodney Helgeson at John L. Scott and a Rotary member, played a big role.
“He (Rodney) was really looking for a way to honor Camryn’s life, memory and legacy,” Baird Russell said. “We put together a proposal for Rotary and it was accepted and that really started us on this journey.”
Helgeson described Baird Russell as a planner who was instrumental in figuring out the logistics of making the swing a reality.
With a weight capacity of 550 pounds, the swing can accommodate powered wheelchairs, and both children and adults. The wheelchair and its occupant are both safely secured while in the swing.
“Camryn, we were really careful with her,” Rodney Helgeson said. “But she really loved to get outside and cruise around in her wheelchair.
“I actually do have a picture of her when she was a baby down at Riverfront Park, with me holding her on a swing. So it has kind of come full circle.”
The idea for a swing began in 2018. The swing arrived in Sedro-Woolley in 2019, ground was broken in 2020 and the swing was dedicated in 2021.
Rodney Helgeson said there was never a doubt the swing would be built, despite COVID-19 setbacks and fundraising difficulties.
After spending hours researching differing types of swings, Rodney Helgeson found one built by Liberty Swing, a company located in Mortdale, New South Wales, Australia.
“This swing is stout,” he said. “This swing is made to last and is going to hold up well.
“And it also has a pretty incredible range of motion compared to other swings and even other types of playground equipment. We were looking for movement that was going to bring a lot of joy and this had that.”
It’s something of a coincidence that Camryn’s wheelchair was the same lime green color as the swing.
“It was pretty crazy,” Rodney Helgeson said. “It was just one of those things that really went right and was meant to be. There was a delay in production, but they just happened to have this one particular swing ready to go, if we didn’t mind lime green.
“Oh my gosh, it was perfect. That was the color of Camryn’s wheelchair. It was a perfect match.”
