MOUNT VERNON — A team of high school tennis players from Sedro-Woolley finished first Tuesday in the 2021 Skagit Valley Tennis Association Summer High School Team Tennis season.
Sedro-Woolley beat Burlington 6-1 on the final night of play at Mount Vernon High School to win the five-team league, which completed its 15th season.
The season included two teams from Mount Vernon, and one apiece from Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes. About 50 players competed during the season.
Sedro-Woolley went 5-1, Burlington 4-2, Anacortes 2-4, Mount Vernon Green 2-3 and Mount Vernon White 2-5.
Sedro-Woolley lost its season opener June 29 to Mount Vernon Green 4-3, then reeled off five consecutive wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.