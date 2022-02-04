...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Flooding of the Skagit River this fall caused plenty of damage to Sedro-Woolley’s Riverfront Park, off-leash dog park, boat launch, Kiwanis sports fields and fire training facility.
While the city has completed the cleanup of debris — about 10 tons — the remaining gravel and fencing projects remain to be done.
As does the righting of a 64,000-pound oil railroad tank car that floated off its pedestal and came to rest on its side. The tank car is part of the fire training facility.
Nathan Salseina, Public Works operation supervisor for the city, said the gravel projects are slated to begin next week at a cost of $23,350, while about 2,000 feet of damaged fencing will be replaced at a cost of $75,500 beginning about Feb. 14.
The contractors that will do the work were chosen through a competitive bid process. Work is to be completed by mid-March.
“It’s just a matter of putting everything back the way it was,” Salseina said. “New, fresh gravel and then they are also tasked with hauling away the large amount of gravel that washed out into the big, open field where the carnival usually sets up.”
Priority was given to getting the Kiwanis baseball fields — which saw extensive fence damage including having one dugout overturned — into game shape.
“We need those fields ready to be played on first, because the Sedro-Woolley Little League is scheduled to start practice the second week of March,” Salseina said.
Erin McMillan, Sedro-Woolley Little League president, said she is optimistic about teams taking to the fields to start the season.
“I am hopeful,” she said. “Nathan and the city have been great. He contacted me right away and let me know what they were doing. They are working hard to get those fields in good enough condition that we can use them by our start date, and as far as I know it’s all on schedule.”
McMillan said Little League volunteers have offered to help.
“If that means forming work parties, we will do it,” she said. “We need those fields. We want to play baseball and we are excited to be able to do that.”
It’s hoped the damaged dugout can be salvaged, a task Salseina said will be done by the fencing contractor.
“That dugout is built like a tank,” he said. “It uses solid, wrought iron pipe, and anything we built (as a replacement) wouldn’t be that solid or durable.”
Putting the oil tank car back where it belongs is going to take some heavy machinery.
“We will have a crane come in and reset that for us,” Salseina said.
