Repairs will be made beginning Tuesday to a sewer line that has caused a sinkhole to appear in an alleyway that runs between Woodworth and Ferry streets.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Alleyways connecting Ferry and Woodworth streets, and Metcalf and Eastern streets will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for sewer line repairs.

Repairs to the sewer line were necessitated by a sinkhole, which has been filled with gravel.


