SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Alleyways connecting Ferry and Woodworth streets, and Metcalf and Eastern streets will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for sewer line repairs.
Repairs to the sewer line were necessitated by a sinkhole, which has been filled with gravel.
“The sinkhole was not all that big,” Public Works Mark Director Freiberger said. “The hole itself is about three feet square at the surface. But it is close to a major utility pole and the corners of one of the masonry buildings, so we want to get if fixed.”
The sewer line is about nine feet underground.
Freiberger said while there is no break in the sewer line, the settling of soil over several decades has resulted in the sinkhole.
“In the downtown area and in the older part of town, there are quite a few concrete sewer lines that have got to their age limit,” he said. “We are gradually replacing those and we have done many of the alleys. However, that one had not been done yet.”
The city will take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade the sewer line in that part of the city, replacing about 150 feet.
“So, we are going to do two things,” Freiberger said. “We are going to close the streets starting today and our on-call contractor will actually replace the area where it is settling.
“We are also going to go ahead and replace the (sewer) line from Ferry Street back to where that ally comes in there. It’s new pipe from there on is what I understand.”
The old pipe will either be dug up or internally plugged.
“The intention is to have it done by Thursday,” Freiberger said. “But with sewer lines, things tend to go wrong. Plus, we intend to pave the alley and that’s not going to happen within two days, but we hope to have it back open to traffic by the end of the week.”
