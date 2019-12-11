goskagit

The city of Sedro-Woolley and the towns of Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman have had their budgets approved for 2020.

When adopted Nov. 26, Sedro-Woolley's $44.6 million budget was largely the same as its draft budget, aside from a council-approved increase in spending for technology upgrades.

Finance Director Doug Merriman said the council agreed to increase the budget for the upgrades from $30,000 to $100,000 in order to update the technology used to record audio and video of council meetings, have the upgrades completed by the vendor or contractor rather than city staff, and complete staff training.

The upgrades include adding the ability to record and display various areas of the council chambers simultaneously, and providing additional monitors on the walls of the chambers to improve audience viewing. 

The Concrete Town Council adopted its $2.75 million budget Nov. 25. The budget was the same as the draft budget reviewed at previous meetings.

The towns of Hamilton and Lyman each adopted their budgets Tuesday, with the final numbers slightly different than those of the drafts.

Hamilton's budget was finalized at about $721,400 with the final figure reflecting investments.

Lyman's budget was finalized at about $485,000 and includes plans to pay for a water system plan update.

— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel

