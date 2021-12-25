SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Charlie Bush brings a wealth of expertise to the position of Sedro-Woolley city administrator.
The 47-year-old replaces Doug Merriman, who left the position after one year following several years as the city's finance director.
Bush was confirmed by the Sedro-Woolley City Council in September and started in the position Nov. 1.
"This is a great place to be," Bush said. "Sedro-Woolley is a great community. There is a lot of energy here. There is industry, employment opportunities, a growing residential base, great location just off the I-5 corridor and lots of opportunities for recreation and tourism. There's a lot going on here."
Bush worked the past 23 years with the cities of Sequim, Issaquah, Prosser and Bellevue, as well as in Arizona with the cities of Phoenix and Glendale.
"I am energized by the work," he said. "I love local government in general. I am most certainly going to enjoy this job. My style is one where I get to know people individually.
"There's a great team here. The council has been fun to work with so far and I have really enjoyed working with the mayor as well. The directors are all fantastic."
Most recently, Bush served as Sequim's city manager for 5 1/2 years.
He has also worked as a development services director and an economic developer.
"That is another aspect that drew me to this job," he said of putting his economic developer experience to use. "That opportunity to work on providing quality jobs and quality job training as well for our residents."
Bush has spent the past two decades in Washington state. Trips into the North Cascades were common.
He first encountered Sedro-Woolley during an 8,000-mile cross-country road trip in 1997 during which he ventured into the North Cascades.
"But I always thought it was a special place and now I have the opportunity to work here,” he said. "Life works in strange ways. It has brought me back."
Bush said there is plenty of work to keep him busy, including making updates to the final year (2022) of a two-year city budget. There's also numerous infrastructure projects for which the city will continue to seek funding from the state Legislature.
"We also have some key parks objectives to work on as well," he said. "We are currently in an upswing in development and in a few more years, maybe not. These things come and go and they become more magnified at any given moment.
"Then, of course, COVID-19 is still with us and that is always a constant focus."
Bush holds a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University and has a bachelor's degree in political science from Wittenberg University.
Originally from Pennsylvania, he has spent time living on the East Coast as well as the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.