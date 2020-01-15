SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When Sandy Dalton needed a mobility chair after suffering a back injury, a surprising coincidence — and the generosity of another Skagit County resident — played a role in getting her one.
Dalton broke her back more than a year ago.
For a while, she had a motorized chair that helped her move around. But when it faltered, she couldn’t afford a replacement.
Without it, she took a bad fall. So she put an ad in the Skagit Valley Herald.
She said her hopes weren’t especially high.
“I don’t know what possessed me, I have no money ... I couldn’t go buy another one. So I decided to put it in the paper whether it would work or not,” she said.
Fortunately for Dalton, Mount Vernon’s Ed Lawler was paying attention and noticed a coincidence on another page of the newspaper. While Dalton’s ad asked for a chair, another ad had one for sale.
“The woman needed a scooter, and I looked and there was a scooter,” he said. “It seemed like a no-brainer, like something I could do.”
Lawler contacted the mobility chair’s seller. When the seller heard what Lawler had planned, he dropped the price from $500 to $300.
A few days later, Lawler arranged to borrow a van. And he delivered the chair to a thrilled Dalton.
In another coincidence, the delivery day was her birthday.
“They were just saints. They asked if I could give them hugs and everything, it was wonderful,” Dalton said.
She said the chair works well. She hasn’t been outside much because of the snow, but was able to take her garbage out.
She’s not the only one who loves the chair. Her 10-year-old Chihuahua, Tiny, loved riding around in her lap in the previous chair. Now, she said, Tiny is flying high again.
“He’s so proud, like, ‘Look what I’m riding!’” Dalton said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.