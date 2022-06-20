The old Sedro-Woolley Library was used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a Disaster Recovery Center in January and will now be used the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held this week for the Sedro-Woolley YMCA Recreation Center.
The ribbon cutting is 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and the grand opening 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 802 Ball St.
The drop-in center will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 27 to Aug. 19, for those ages 12 to 17.
Registration is encouraged, but not required.
The center will offer a variety of activities and educational opportunities. It will also have air hockey tables, an esports corner, reading nook, and other spaces for fun and games.
A running program for grades five to 12 will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 27 to Aug. 19. Registration is required.
The running program offers the opportunity to train with experienced running coaches.
Runners will be grouped based on current fitness levels and ages, and follow a training program.
Participants will train for an end-of-summer celebratory 5K/10K run Aug. 13 and will receive free shoes and gear.
For more information on the center and what it will offer, go to skagitymca.org.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
