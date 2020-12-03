SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Ten businesses in Sedro-Woolley received COVID-19 grants as part of the city’s allocation of federal CARES Act funds.
“It was very important,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said of offering the grants. “We knew that for most of the businesses in town, it was going to be a struggle in order for them to survive the shutdown.
“It was of the utmost in importance that we take some of what we had and disseminate that to our citizens so they have a chance during this time.”
The businesses included restaurants, salons, an antique mall, and a knife and tool shop.
The grant process was administered by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County. Eligible businesses needed to be within city limits and have 10 or fewer employees.
“City Manager Doug Merriman was instrumental in contracting with EDASC for the purpose of grant administration to help sort of organize that process, grant applications and notifying the community that these funds were available,” city Finance Manager Jill Scott said.
In total, the city of Sedro-Woolley was awarded $526,050 in CARES Act funding. Of that, the 10 businesses received $5,000 each.
The rest of the city’s CARES Act funding went to reimburse entities including the city itself for costs incurred since March 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It could be used for public safety employees, health employees, basically any measures that help citywide keep employees safe and mitigate the impact of COVID,” Scott said.
Those eligible showed costs for medical expenses, public health expenses, payroll expenses for public employees dedicated to COVID-19, expenses to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 measures, economic support as well as other pandemic-induced expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.