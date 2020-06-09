SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Isaiah Guerero had options when it came to continuing his basketball career at the college level.
He also had college options without basketball, having accumulated a 4.0 GPA during high school.
Guerero's final decision was a combination of athletics and academics as he chose to sign a letter of intent Friday to play for Northwest University in Kirkland.
"It's just a really good, private, Christian school," Guerero said. "That was first and foremost. I really loved the environment.
"This is a dream come true, for sure. I have always wanted to play college basketball. I am super stoked."
Whatcom Community College and Pacific Lutheran University also showed interest in Guerero.
He'll attend Northwest University on an academic scholarship.
"So I actually reached out to Northwest's coach," Guerero said. "I sent him game film and it just all worked out. It feels great to have it all worked out. It's a huge stress relief."
This past season, Guerero was named to the all-Skagit County first team and was a second-team All-Northwest Conference pick after averaging 13.9 points per game.
Northwest University plays in the NAIA Division II Cascade Collegiate Conference and finished 18-12 this past season.
"Recruiting was hard because it all took place during the virus outbreak," Guerero said. "So it was all done over the phone and digitally. It was kind of difficult, but we got through it and it worked out."
Guerero visited the campus for an overnight scholarship competition only days before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect. While there, he was able to familiarize himself with the program.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Guerero said he is likely to play small forward for the Eagles.
"I would like to get physically stronger," he said. "I need to get bigger. But I am a good rim protector and I have a good mid-range jump shot. I can score from just about anywhere."
As far as his studies are concerned, Guerero is deciding whether to pursue a degree in music production or education.
"I'm a self-producing musician, so I love that aspect," he said. "I want to learn to do it better. I have been playing guitar for 10 years and singing for about six years. I write my own songs as well.
"I also really like math, so if I do that and decide to teach, I can do music as my side gig."
