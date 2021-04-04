SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Claire Hindman will be playing next season for the Hawai'i Pacific University volleyball team.
The Sedro-Woolley High School senior signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to make it official.
"This is really a dream come true," Hindman said. "I've been playing for so many years. I've made so many friends and I am so excited to make more."
Hawai'i Pacific is located in Honolulu and plays in the NCAA Division II PacWest Conference.
"Claire has been a gift to the Sedro-Woolley volleyball program," said Cubs coach Chris Tesarik. "This is hands down the biggest signing we've had come out of our program."
Tesarik said Hindman possesses power when it comes to hitting at the net.
"She can nail it and other teams struggled with her," he said. "She has a plethora of shots she can choose from. She is quite the player."
Hindman's first day on campus at the end of July will be the first time she's visited Hawaii. Restrictions put a damper on recruiting trips, so it's been all done virtually.
Hindman made the best of a recruiting process she described as an "absolute mess," taking every virtual opportunity to meet her teammates and stay in contact with the staff.
"It was all a pretty stressful situation," she said. "But I knew it would work out. I just needed to keep playing hard and stay committed to the sport. I certainly couldn't have done this without all my great coaches."
While she played middle hitter for the Cubs, the hard-hitting lefty plans to play the right side for the Sharks. It's a position she's comfortable with and enjoys, having played it for her club team.
"The coach (at Hawai'i Pacific) really wanted a left-handed hitter," Hindman said. "He liked what he saw, my ability to move on the court was what he was looking for. That was really great to hear."
Hindman received offers to play at Barton College in North Carolina and George Fox University in Oregon. Hawai'i Pacific, however, won out.
And the reason may be about as obvious as they come.
"I went with the location and the conference," she said. "I really liked the conference. The coach (Jenic Tumaneng) was great. It was the program I wanted to go into."
Hindman has been accepted into the university's pre-nursing program.
