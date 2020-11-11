SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Olivia Isakson's dream of playing soccer at the NCAA Division I level became a reality Wednesday when the Sedro-Woolley High School senior signed a letter of intent to play for Seattle University.
The signing comes at a time when Isakson had been expecting to be wrapping up her senior season. Because of COVID-19, that season has been pushed into the spring.
"This year has been a rough ride," Isakson said. "It has been so up and down. I am really happy with how this turned out. It's what I wanted and what I have been working toward."
Seattle University checks all of Isakson's boxes.
The Redhawks are defending Western Athletic Conference champions, and have advanced to the NCAA tournament five times since 2013.
"For any player in Skagit County to sign at a D-I school in soccer I believe is special," said Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman. "I can't wait to see what the future will bring for her on the pitch."
Isakson is familiar with Seattle University, having attended soccer camps on campus since her freshman year of high school.
"I kind of knew right away that I really liked it," she said. "The campus is super nice and the coaches were exactly what I was looking for."
Isakson got looks from Western Washington University as well as Seattle Pacific University.
She has been playing as an attacking midfielder for the majority of her youth soccer career. As a high-schooler, she has been named all-Skagit County and all-Northwest Conference.
"Technically, she's as sound as a pound," Warman said. "And as she gets stronger and more physical, it will make her an even more complete player."
Isakson got her start playing soccer in the Sedro-Woolley Youth Soccer Association, and has laced up her cleats for select clubs including Redmond's Crossfire Premier, Washington Rush of Everett and, locally, Northwest United.
"It's a lot of work, but it's worth it," Isakson said of playing select soccer. "Every coach I have had has helped me out in different ways."
Isakson, who has a 4.0 GPA and plans to work toward a degree in the medical field, gives a great deal of credit to her family.
"My parents have done so much," she said. "My mom would take me to the track and I would run and do sprints in the morning then I would go back over with my dad later and shoot on him and then play soccer with my brothers. Without all of them, I couldn't have done this. They got me through this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.