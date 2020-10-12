SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Olmsted Park is on the cusp of receiving crucial grant funding.
The project is a finalist for a $500,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO), and has received a $400,000 pledge from the Port of Skagit.
The overall price tag of the project at the entrance to the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center is $1.9 million.
"We applied for two different grants from the RCO," said Sedro-Woolley Parks and Recreation/Public Works Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina.
"I've been told by our grant manager in Olympia we should be good enough to get funded. Particularly this year because of the federally funded Great American Outdoors Act. That basically funds the LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund) program and there is a lot of additional federal money."
Salseina said it's just a matter of waiting for the funding board to meet and the final rankings to be published.
"There is a real good chance we will get that funding," he said. "We should know sometime in December."
If secured, the grant will go toward Phase I of the 15-acre property's development,, which will cost about $1.3 million. Phase II has a price tag of about $600,000.
Phase I includes permitting, building of the park's basic infrastructure including sewer, water, necessary drainage, parking lot and restroom.
The preliminary engineering for the park has been completed. A final design is scheduled for 2021.
"The actual dollars from RCO will be available in 2022," said Sedro-Woolley Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger. "So that first phase, the infrastructure and all that, will begin in 2022."
Phase II includes construction of a caretaker's residence, sports courts, covered picnic shelters, playground, trails, as well as an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible path and fishing dock at Thompson Pond.
"We would have liked to have been able to complete this all at once, but we just aren't going to be able to do that," Salseina said.
"Hopefully when we get the grant we can get most of the heavy lifting done and Phase I constructed. Phase II, we hope to get it done with the help of organizations such as (Sedro-Woolley) Rotary and other service clubs who may want to take on some of the other elements. We are just going to have to build it slowly over the course of time."
Freiberger said when the Port of Skagit took over ownership of the park property in 2019, it was deeded to the city for the development of Olmsted Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.