SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Olmsted Park project is one step closer to reaching its funding goals.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen announced Wednesday that about $10.7 million for 10 projects in the state's 2nd Congressional District have been included in fiscal year 2022 House appropriations bills.
The 14.8-acre Olmsted Park was one of those projects, and is slated to receive $500,000.
Larsen received about 100 funding requests from state and local governments and eligible nonprofits throughout the 2nd District.
“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in local communities to create well-paying jobs and provide vital services in Northwest Washington,” Larsen said in a news release. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can build and strengthen vital infrastructure, improve residents’ health outcomes, provide basic services to the homeless and mitigate the harmful effects of climate change.”
While the city doesn't have the money yet, Sedro-Woolley Parks Department Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said being included for potential funding is a step in the right direction.
"There's still some things that have to happen," he said. "While it's not a done deal, it is looking good."
The bills now move to the full House Appropriations Committee, then for consideration on the House floor and negotiations with the Senate.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Salseina said they are hopeful and excited about what the federal funding can do for the park project.
"That money would cover the stuff not included in our other grant applications," Salseina said. "Phase I is the parking lot, utilities, site work and the bathrooms.
"This money, if it does come through will go toward Phase II and that includes structures such as picnic shelters and the caretaker's residence."
Construction timelines remain the same for the park. Salseina said designers have somewhat slowed their efforts, pending the outcome of this funding.
"Once we get the word that yes, the money is real, then things will start to really move," he said. "The timeline still calls for the design to be finished this year and the plan would be to go to bid for the Phase I of the project in the spring (2022) and hopefully wrap up that phase in the fall. Then we'd immediately go to work on Phase II after that."
Also among the 10 projects on the list for potential funding is the planned roundabout at Highway 20 and Campbell Lake Road on Fidalgo Island.
That joint state Department of Transportation and Samish Indian Nation project, which earlier this week received $1.3 million in in federal transportation project funding, is slated to receive $1.74 million.
